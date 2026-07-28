Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $1.8350 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.1%

WYNN stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $99.63. 258,334 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $92.52 and a twelve month high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wynn Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.44.

View Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $104,629,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,213,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,680,631 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $442,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,011,462 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $242,039,000 after purchasing an additional 249,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 820.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,616 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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