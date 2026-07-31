Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) Raised to Strong-Buy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XNDU. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.67.

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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Stock Up 13.0%

NASDAQ:XNDU opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $12.50. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The quantum computing company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

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