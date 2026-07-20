Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) Trading Up 5.8% - Time to Buy?

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) were up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.57. 308,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,627,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 15.00.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The quantum computing company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

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