XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

SAFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of XCF Global Capital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of XCF Global Capital in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of XCF Global Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of XCF Global Capital to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XCF Global Capital currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $0.70.

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XCF Global Capital Stock Performance

XCF Global Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,443,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,712. The company's fifty day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.32. XCF Global Capital has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). XCF Global Capital had a net margin of 300.85% and a negative return on equity of 588.22%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XCF Global Capital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at XCF Global Capital

In related news, major shareholder Randy Soule sold 9,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,805,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,693,854.70. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XCF Global Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XCF Global Capital by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 69,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in XCF Global Capital by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,789 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95,596 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in XCF Global Capital by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,524 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in XCF Global Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in XCF Global Capital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XCF Global Capital

XCF Global Capital Inc is a player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel. XCF Global Capital Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company, is based in RENO, NV.

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