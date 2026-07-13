Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on XNCR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xencor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Xencor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Xencor Price Performance

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.86. Xencor has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.86 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 177.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Xencor by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor's research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

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