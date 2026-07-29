Xencor (XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $18.8890 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 177.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business's revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 118.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xencor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Xencor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor's research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

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