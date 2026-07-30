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Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Xenia Hotels & Resorts logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts exceeded quarterly earnings expectations: EPS was $0.61 versus the $0.24 consensus, while revenue rose 2.7% year over year to $295.5 million but fell short of estimates.
  • Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook for Adjusted FFO per share to $2.02, with RevPAR growth expected at 5.5%; strong group bookings and rising transient demand support the outlook.
  • Despite the upbeat results and guidance, same-property Hotel EBITDA margins declined to 28.7% because expenses grew faster than revenue, and the stock fell 7.7% during Thursday trading.
  • Interested in Xenia Hotels & Resorts? Here are five stocks we like better.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.960-2.080 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Xenia Hotels & Resorts' conference call:

  • Second-quarter performance exceeded expectations: same-property RevPAR increased 5.6% to $206.54, driven by a 5.7% increase in ADR, while Adjusted EBITDAre reached $78.1 million and Adjusted FFO per share rose 7% to $0.61.
  • Management raised full-year 2026 guidance, increasing the midpoint for Adjusted EBITDAre by $7 million to $273 million, RevPAR growth to 5.5%, total RevPAR growth to 5.75%, and Adjusted FFO per share to $2.02. July RevPAR is estimated to be up approximately 10% year over year.
  • Second-half demand indicators are strong: group room revenue pace was up 12% year over year at the end of June, with more than three-quarters of expected second-half group business already booked, while August and September transient pace was up in the high-single-digit range.
  • Same-property Hotel EBITDA margin declined 65 basis points to 28.7% as operating expenses grew faster than revenue. Headwinds included the absence of last year’s $1.5 million real-estate-tax refund, higher energy and credit-card costs, weaker banquet revenue, and start-up expenses at W Nashville’s repositioned food-and-beverage outlets.
  • Xenia sold the underperforming 85-room Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel for $11 million and said the transaction market is becoming more active, but management expects near-term activity to remain focused primarily on individual properties and smaller portfolios rather than major corporate M&A.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 7.7%

XHR stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 1,441,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,274. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,044,142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $124,086,000 after buying an additional 273,876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 633,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,134,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 149,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XHR

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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