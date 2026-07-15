Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.8140, with a volume of 51588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XHR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.33 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,685. This trade represents a 32.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,044,142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $124,086,000 after buying an additional 273,876 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 633,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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