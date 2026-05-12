Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XENE. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.69.

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 75,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,781. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher John Kenney sold 1,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $77,874.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $390,420.87. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Difabio sold 1,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $74,118.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at $403,234.23. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 296,707 shares of company stock worth $17,845,365 over the last three months. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,424,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $243,124,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,084,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $183,110,000 after purchasing an additional 140,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,466 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates across multiple periods for Xenon Pharmaceuticals, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, while reiterating a Buy rating and a $74 price target . The higher estimates suggest improved expectations for the company’s long-term earnings trajectory. HC Wainwright raised Xenon estimates

HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates across multiple periods for Xenon Pharmaceuticals, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, while reiterating a rating and a . The higher estimates suggest improved expectations for the company’s long-term earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also pointed to positive X-TOLE2 data and an extended cash runway , which can reduce financing concerns and support the stock’s valuation. Positive X-TOLE2 data and cash raise article

Recent coverage also pointed to and an , which can reduce financing concerns and support the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article examined Xenon’s valuation after the Phase 3 X-TOLE2 success and extended cash runway, reinforcing the market’s focus on pipeline progress and longer-term commercialization potential. Valuation after Phase 3 X-TOLE2 success article

A separate article examined Xenon’s valuation after the Phase 3 X-TOLE2 success and extended cash runway, reinforcing the market’s focus on pipeline progress and longer-term commercialization potential. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported as of May 11, so there is no meaningful short-squeeze signal in the latest filing data.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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