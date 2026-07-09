Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Shares Down 0.3% - Time to Sell?

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO - Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.28. 65,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 41,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XLO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Xilio Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xilio Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XLO

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

The business's 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.14.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.52 million. Xilio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,372,686 shares of the company's stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company's stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of tumor‐targeted cytokine therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages a proprietary platform to design pro‐drug versions of potent immune‐modulating cytokines, enabling local activation of immune responses within the tumor microenvironment while limiting systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company's lead programs utilize engineered interleukin‐12 (IL‐12) and interleukin‐2 (IL‐2) molecules fused to tumor‐binding antibodies or peptide ligands.

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