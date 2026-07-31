Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Trading Down 0.2% - Here's Why

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $9.08. 4,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 49,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Xilio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.52 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,787,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,372,686 shares of the company's stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,869 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of tumor‐targeted cytokine therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages a proprietary platform to design pro‐drug versions of potent immune‐modulating cytokines, enabling local activation of immune responses within the tumor microenvironment while limiting systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company's lead programs utilize engineered interleukin‐12 (IL‐12) and interleukin‐2 (IL‐2) molecules fused to tumor‐binding antibodies or peptide ligands.

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