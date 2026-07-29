XPEL (XPEL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect XPEL to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $135.0850 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. XPEL had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.82%.The company had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEL. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of XPEL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of XPEL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in XPEL by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company's stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 62,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company's stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company's core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL's flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle's factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

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