XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XIFR. Evercore set a $11.00 target price on XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPLR Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.17.

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XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. XPLR Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.94.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. XPLR Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPLR Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XIFR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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