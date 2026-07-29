XPLR Infrastructure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XIFR)

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 34,185 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 962% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,220 put options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore set a $11.00 target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised XPLR Infrastructure from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPLR Infrastructure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPLR Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIFR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 557.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,600,000 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 6,899,310 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $68,993,000 after buying an additional 3,610,961 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $16,400,000. Endure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $12,054,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 372.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,439 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 687,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company's stock.

XPLR Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE:XIFR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 1,016,970 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.94. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.90. XPLR Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPLR Infrastructure Company Profile

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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