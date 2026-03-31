XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.1429.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $200.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of XPO and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of XPO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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XPO Trading Down 1.4%

XPO opened at $186.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. XPO has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $220.50. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.36.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 86.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,726 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in XPO by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 933,745 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $120,705,000 after purchasing an additional 76,847 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in XPO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 587,534 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in XPO by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,447 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $660,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,683 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Further Reading

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