XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock's previous close.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded XPO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on XPO from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered XPO from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.86.

Get XPO alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 949,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,293. XPO has a 1-year low of $93.82 and a 1-year high of $231.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in XPO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,860,803 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,403,973,000 after acquiring an additional 735,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in XPO by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $810,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,434 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in XPO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,331,280 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $559,905,000 after acquiring an additional 736,224 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in XPO by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,652,589 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $496,423,000 after acquiring an additional 499,220 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,970,231 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $403,684,000 after acquiring an additional 261,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XPO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XPO wasn't on the list.

While XPO currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here