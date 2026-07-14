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XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
XPS Pensions Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • XPS Pensions Group shares slipped below their 200-day moving average during Monday trading, briefly falling to GBX 315 before last trading at GBX 324.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on the stock, with six Buy ratings and a consensus price target of GBX 450.67 despite one recent cut from RBC.
  • The company’s latest results showed solid profitability, reporting GBX 13 EPS on £262.96 million in revenue, with a net margin of 10.11% and return on equity of 15.48%.
  • Interested in XPS Pensions Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.78 and traded as low as GBX 315. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 324, with a volume of 607,452 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 469 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 485 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 465 to GBX 430 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 450.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of £662.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 27.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.78.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of £262.96 million for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Free Report)

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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