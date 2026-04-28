Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

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Xtep International Stock Performance

Xtep International Holdings Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:XTEPY Get Free Report )'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.57 and last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

The business's 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Xtep International Company Profile

Xtep International Holdings Limited engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and marketing and brand management of sports footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products primarily under the XTEP brand, as well as Palladium, K-Swiss, Saucony, and Merrell brand names. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear products. As of March 18, 2021, the company managed an extensive distribution network with exclusive distributors that operated approximately 6,000 stores covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

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