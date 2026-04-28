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Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Xtep International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week low: Xtep shares fell to a new 52-week low of $53.57 in mid-day trading, down from the prior close of $58.11, with only one share reported traded during the alert.
  • The stock is trading below both its 50-day ($62.89) and 200-day ($67.73) moving averages; the company shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.12) and healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.37, quick ratio 2.02).
  • Xtep designs, manufactures and sells sportswear under brands including XTEP, Palladium, K‑Swiss, Saucony and Merrell, and operates roughly 6,000 stores across China and internationally.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Xtep International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XTEPY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.57 and last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

Xtep International Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Xtep International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtep International Holdings Limited engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and marketing and brand management of sports footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products primarily under the XTEP brand, as well as Palladium, K-Swiss, Saucony, and Merrell brand names. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear products. As of March 18, 2021, the company managed an extensive distribution network with exclusive distributors that operated approximately 6,000 stores covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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