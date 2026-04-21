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Xtep International (OTCMKTS:XTEPY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Xtep International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Xtep shares gapped down, opening at $56.5155 after a $59.5650 close, with just 2 shares trading at the open, indicating a thin, low-volume OTC move.
  • The stock is trading well below its 50‑day ($63.87) and 200‑day ($68.32) simple moving averages, signaling short- and long-term technical weakness.
  • The company has conservative leverage and strong liquidity (debt‑to‑equity 0.12; quick/current ratios 2.02/2.37) and sells multiple sportswear brands (XTEP, Palladium, K‑Swiss, Saucony, Merrell) through roughly 6,000 stores in China.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Xtep International.

Xtep International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XTEPY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.5650, but opened at $56.5155. Xtep International shares last traded at $56.5155, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Xtep International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Xtep International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtep International Holdings Limited engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and marketing and brand management of sports footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products primarily under the XTEP brand, as well as Palladium, K-Swiss, Saucony, and Merrell brand names. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear products. As of March 18, 2021, the company managed an extensive distribution network with exclusive distributors that operated approximately 6,000 stores covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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