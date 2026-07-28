Yanjun Wang Sells 1,200 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $119,580.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,145. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $127,800.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $124,896.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $168,525.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $169,995.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $129,420.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,102. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Key SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sea Limited will report its second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market opens on August 11, 2026 . Investors may be positioning ahead of the release, particularly after the company’s first-quarter update showed strong revenue growth, approximately $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and continued confidence in its 2026 outlook. Sea Limited to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results

Sea Limited will report its second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market opens on . Investors may be positioning ahead of the release, particularly after the company’s first-quarter update showed strong revenue growth, approximately $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and continued confidence in its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of $136 and individual targets ranging from $108 to $163. Continued optimism about Shopee’s growth, stable e-commerce pricing, and improving profitability could support the shares ahead of earnings.

Recent analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of and individual targets ranging from $108 to $163. Continued optimism about Shopee’s growth, stable e-commerce pricing, and improving profitability could support the shares ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Sea Limited has attracted increased investor attention, but the attention itself does not represent a new fundamental development or a change in the company’s outlook. Sea Limited Is Attracting Investor Attention

Sea Limited has attracted increased investor attention, but the attention itself does not represent a new fundamental development or a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: COO Gang Ye sold 80,000 shares across four transactions from July 20 through July 27 for approximately $8.3 million, reducing his direct holdings to 200,000 shares. Insider Yanjun Wang also sold 2,400 shares for roughly $244,000. The repeated sales may weigh on sentiment, particularly because recent insider activity reportedly includes sales but no open-market purchases.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 187,558 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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