Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $75,704.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,932. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $66,992.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $69,432.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $70,704.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $68,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $68,904.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $68,736.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $67,664.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $68,808.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $71,656.00.

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SEA Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE SE opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $113.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 114.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 539.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SE

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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