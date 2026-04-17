Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Down 6.8% - Time to Sell?

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) was down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 28,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 31,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on YARIY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Yara International ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Arctic Securiti upgraded Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on YARIY

Yara International ASA Stock Down 7.5%

The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

Further Reading

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