Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $27.92. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 1,280 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YARIY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Arctic Securiti upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA Trading Up 2.3%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

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