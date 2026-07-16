Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 44.1% in June

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,950 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 78,628 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth about $4,604,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 10.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,671,484 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 252,141 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Yatra Online by 22,610.3% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 177,140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 176,360 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company's stock.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on YTRA. Zacks Research upgraded Yatra Online from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YTRA

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

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