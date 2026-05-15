YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Up 4.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.64. 421,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,496,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 8.85%.YETI's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS.

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YETI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised YETI from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered YETI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings cut YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of YETI by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,945,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,278 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in YETI by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,947 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,666,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,640,000.

YETI Trading Up 4.6%

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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