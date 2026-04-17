Yext (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $36,200.00 in Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) CAO Allan Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $28,409.76. This trade represents a 56.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Yext Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 1,482,976 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Yext has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.21 million. Yext had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Wall Street Zen lowered Yext from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Yext from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yext from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YEXT

Institutional Trading of Yext

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

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