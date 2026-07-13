Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Director Buys $397,711.80 in Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Englander acquired 76,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $397,711.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 141,190 shares in the company, valued at $737,011.80. The trade was a 117.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Yext Stock Performance

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.22. 1,125,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.14. Yext has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yext from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Yext from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Report on YEXT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Yext by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,132,384 shares of the company's stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Yext by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,595,447 shares of the company's stock worth $47,561,000 after buying an additional 371,253 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Yext by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,453 shares of the company's stock worth $23,797,000 after buying an additional 1,647,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yext by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,131,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 373,953 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

Further Reading

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