Yoav Landman Sells 45,000 Shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $3,925,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,493,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $479,183,873.74. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $13,498,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $8,147,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Yoav Landman sold 75,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $4,816,500.00.

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JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.76. 1,783,799 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,150. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 85,066.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,422 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 187.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock worth $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,167 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock worth $330,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JFrog by 6,868.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,876 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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