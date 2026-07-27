York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Shares Up 8.6% - Should You Buy?

Shares of York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 91,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,899,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on York Space Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered York Space Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial upgraded York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YSS

York Space Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -65.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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