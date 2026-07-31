York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.14 and traded as high as $31.69. York Water shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 108,855 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YORW

York Water Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $501.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. York Water had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million.

York Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. York Water's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in York Water by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 130,613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in York Water by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 379,692 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in York Water by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,490 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in York Water by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 88,060 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company's stock.

About York Water

York Water Company NASDAQ: YORW is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company's principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company's service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

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