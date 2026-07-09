YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Director Martin Maquieyra Sells 218 Shares of Stock

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) Director Martin Maquieyra sold 218 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $10,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Maquieyra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Martin Maquieyra bought 77 shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.44 per share, with a total value of $4,191.88.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts: Sign Up

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.8%

YPF traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 267,133 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,077. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.28.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,972,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,585,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 125.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 362,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 161.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 350,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 202.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 444,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company's stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider YPF Sociedad Anónima, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and YPF Sociedad Anónima wasn't on the list.

While YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here