Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Shares Down 2.2% - Here's Why

Shares of Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 9,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 29,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YB. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yuanbao from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yuanbao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $21.80.

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Yuanbao Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

Yuanbao Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 839.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Yuanbao's payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Yuanbao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the second quarter worth about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yuanbao during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Yuanbao by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter.

About Yuanbao

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

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