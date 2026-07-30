Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Yum China's conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Revenue rose 13%, operating profit increased 14%, and diluted EPS grew 21% year over year, while system sales increased 6% excluding foreign exchange and same-store sales returned to 1% growth.

Revenue rose 13%, operating profit increased 14%, and diluted EPS grew 21% year over year, while system sales increased 6% excluding foreign exchange and same-store sales returned to 1% growth. Pizza Hut brand acquisition is expected to improve economics and accelerate expansion. The transaction is expected to reduce license fees, add roughly 60 basis points to Yum China’s overall restaurant operating margin, and support more than 800 annual net openings in 2027 and 2028 versus the prior target of over 600.

The transaction is expected to reduce license fees, add roughly 60 basis points to Yum China’s overall restaurant operating margin, and support more than 800 annual net openings in 2027 and 2028 versus the prior target of over 600. New growth platforms are gaining traction. Pizza Hut Burger Bar reached more than 200 locations with double-digit incremental sales, while KCOFFEE expanded to over 3,300 locations and KPRO to more than 450; the company raised KPRO’s 2026 rollout target to approximately 800 stores.

Pizza Hut Burger Bar reached more than 200 locations with double-digit incremental sales, while KCOFFEE expanded to over 3,300 locations and KPRO to more than 450; the company raised KPRO’s 2026 rollout target to approximately 800 stores. Delivery-related costs and lower average tickets remain margin pressures. Delivery mix rose to 54% from 45% a year earlier, contributing to higher rider, packaging, and labor costs, while average ticket declined 3% at KFC and 11% at Pizza Hut as the company emphasized value and smaller orders.

Delivery mix rose to 54% from 45% a year earlier, contributing to higher rider, packaging, and labor costs, while average ticket declined 3% at KFC and 11% at Pizza Hut as the company emphasized value and smaller orders. Yum China maintained its 2026 targets, including high-single-digit operating-profit growth, double-digit EPS growth, slight margin improvement, and reaching 20,000 stores, while remaining on track to return $1.5 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

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Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,719. Yum China has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 147.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 945 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum China this week:

Positive Sentiment: Yum China exceeded Q2 expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.70 per share versus the $0.67 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $3.14 billion, ahead of the $3.05 billion forecast. Diluted EPS increased 21% from $0.58 a year earlier. Yum China Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted earnings were $0.70 per share versus the $0.67 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $3.14 billion, ahead of the $3.05 billion forecast. Diluted EPS increased 21% from $0.58 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability continued to improve: Operating profit grew 14%, and the operating margin expanded year over year for the ninth consecutive quarter. Total system sales increased 6% excluding currency effects, supported by stronger delivery sales and improved operating execution. Yum China Says Pizza Hut Acquisition Unlocks Faster Growth, Bigger Margins

Operating profit grew 14%, and the operating margin expanded year over year for the ninth consecutive quarter. Total system sales increased 6% excluding currency effects, supported by stronger delivery sales and improved operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Pizza Hut acquisition could accelerate growth: Management expects to complete the acquisition of the Pizza Hut brand in mainland China in August. Owning the brand is expected to provide greater strategic control, faster growth and potentially higher margins.

Management expects to complete the acquisition of the Pizza Hut brand in mainland China in August. Owning the brand is expected to provide greater strategic control, faster growth and potentially higher margins. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns remain substantial: Yum China declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share and remains on track to return approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2026 through dividends and share repurchases—roughly 10% of its current market capitalization. Yum China Declares Q2 2026 Cash Dividend

Yum China declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share and remains on track to return approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2026 through dividends and share repurchases—roughly 10% of its current market capitalization. Neutral Sentiment: Same-store sales momentum was modest: Comparable-store sales growth improved sequentially but was only 1%, suggesting that broader consumer demand in China remains a consideration despite the company’s revenue and margin gains.

Comparable-store sales growth improved sequentially but was only 1%, suggesting that broader consumer demand in China remains a consideration despite the company’s revenue and margin gains. Negative Sentiment: Execution risks remain: Investors will watch whether Yum China can successfully integrate and grow Pizza Hut under its ownership, while maintaining margins and translating strong earnings growth into sustained same-store sales gains.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Further Reading

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