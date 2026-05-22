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Yvonne Wassenaar Sells 971 Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Arista Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Arista Networks director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 971 shares on May 20 at an average price of $140.93, for roughly $136.8 million? Actually $136,843.03, leaving her with 9,784 shares. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Arista reported strong quarterly results, with Q1 earnings of $0.87 per share, beating estimates, and revenue of $2.71 billion, up 35.1% year over year. The company also issued Q2 guidance of $0.88 EPS.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on ANET, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.84. Recent firms including Barclays, Goldman Sachs, and Susquehanna maintained or upgraded positive views.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $136,843.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,378,859.12. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $187,404.30.
  • On Wednesday, February 25th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $240,378.60.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,553,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,414. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Arista was highlighted for strong cash flow growth, with operating cash flow reaching $1.69 billion in Q1 2026, reinforcing confidence in the durability of its AI and cloud networking demand. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for enterprise wired and wireless LAN, and it unveiled new campus networking hardware plus an upgraded AIOps platform, broadening its growth opportunity beyond data centers. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Arista continues to be featured by analysts and market commentary as a key “pick-and-shovel” AI stock and one of the cloud-computing names benefiting from hyperscaler AI buildouts. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several articles repeated that Arista has strong profitability and upside potential, but these were largely recap-style mentions rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: One recent headline focused on “margin anxiety” around the stock, suggesting some investors still worry about profitability pressure even amid strong growth. Article Title

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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