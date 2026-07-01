Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. Delek US's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Delek US alerts: Sign Up

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DK. TD Cowen raised shares of Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Delek US by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $504,590.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,266,326.36. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $843,863.80. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,218 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.09%.

More Delek US News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research added Delek US to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract momentum and screening-driven buying. New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st

Zacks Research added Delek US to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract momentum and screening-driven buying. Positive Sentiment: DK was also included on Zacks’ Strong Buy growth and value stock lists, reinforcing the bullish case for the name. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 1st

DK was also included on Zacks’ Strong Buy growth and value stock lists, reinforcing the bullish case for the name. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward EPS estimates, including FY2026 to $1.97 from $1.89, FY2027 to $1.88 from $1.33, Q2 2026 to $0.61 from $0.58, and Q4 2027 to $0.78 from $0.67, signaling improving longer-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised several forward EPS estimates, including FY2026 to $1.97 from $1.89, FY2027 to $1.88 from $1.33, Q2 2026 to $0.61 from $0.58, and Q4 2027 to $0.78 from $0.67, signaling improving longer-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also upgraded both refiners, including Delek US, in a separate note, adding another supportive catalyst for the stock. Delek US, PBF Energy surge as TD Cowen upgrades both refiners

TD Cowen also upgraded both refiners, including Delek US, in a separate note, adding another supportive catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One Zacks update cut the Q1 2028 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.27 from a loss of $0.23, and other near-term quarter estimates were modestly reduced, which partially offsets the bullish rankings.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Delek US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delek US wasn't on the list.

While Delek US currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here