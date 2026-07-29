Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public's current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities analysts have also commented on WTW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $319.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $374.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $316.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.65. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $240.61 and a one year high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 46.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company's stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 83.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company's stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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