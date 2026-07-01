Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for EQT

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) - Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT's current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.32. EQT had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Get EQT alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on EQT from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore increased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut EQT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:EQT opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EQT has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice sold 1,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $92,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,333,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,732,497.78. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $246,136.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,830 shares of company stock worth $5,602,913 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,975 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $62,282,000 after buying an additional 132,741 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 9.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 643,321 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 583,072 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,651 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 360,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 302,193 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EQT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EQT wasn't on the list.

While EQT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here