Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NMI

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NMI in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for NMI's current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI's FY2028 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMIH

NMI Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. NMI has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The company had revenue of $183.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 196.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Key NMI News

Here are the key news stories impacting NMI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.37 from $1.34 and its FY2028 estimate to $5.38 from $5.37, signaling slightly stronger long-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.37 from $1.34 and its FY2028 estimate to $5.38 from $5.37, signaling slightly stronger long-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The updated forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of $5.11 per share, so the changes are incremental rather than a major rethink of NMI's outlook.

The updated forecasts remain close to the current full-year consensus of $5.11 per share, so the changes are incremental rather than a major rethink of NMI's outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered several near- to medium-term estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.13 from $5.15 and FY2027 EPS to $5.31 from $5.42, which could modestly pressure sentiment around the stock. NMI Holdings Inc. stock page

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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