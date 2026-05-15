Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NVR

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for NVR in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $115.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $114.81. The consensus estimate for NVR's current full-year earnings is $380.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR's Q1 2027 earnings at $88.76 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $123.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVR. UBS Group cut their price target on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7,675.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,649.33.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,686.70 on Friday. NVR has a twelve month low of $5,650.17 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6,533.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $94.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 11 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25 shares in the company, valued at $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the construction company's stock worth $107,803,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NVR by 1,935.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NVR by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the construction company's stock worth $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 62.6% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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