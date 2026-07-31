Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas' current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.50.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.70. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Trending Headlines about Magnolia Oil & Gas

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 10. The payout is approximately 9.1% higher than the previous $0.17 dividend and implies an annualized dividend of $0.72, or roughly a 2.9% yield. Magnolia Oil & Gas Board Declares Previously Announced 9 Percent Dividend Increase

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 10. The payout is approximately 9.1% higher than the previous $0.17 dividend and implies an annualized dividend of $0.72, or roughly a 2.9% yield. Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded MGY to “Buy,” citing an upbeat view of the company’s WildFire acquisition. The endorsement suggests the deal could strengthen Magnolia’s operating outlook and shareholder value. Magnolia Oil & Gas raised to Buy at Truist on upbeat view of WildFire acquisition

Truist upgraded to “Buy,” citing an upbeat view of the company’s WildFire acquisition. The endorsement suggests the deal could strengthen Magnolia’s operating outlook and shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.66 from $0.65, while a separate earnings preview highlighted expectations for earnings growth and the potential for a quarterly earnings beat. Magnolia Oil & Gas Earnings Expected to Grow

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.66 from $0.65, while a separate earnings preview highlighted expectations for earnings growth and the potential for a quarterly earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Topaz Resources reviews valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations. The analysis provides context for investors but does not introduce a specific new catalyst for Magnolia. Magnolia Oil & Gas and Topaz Resources Head-To-Head Analysis

A comparison with Topaz Resources reviews valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations. The analysis provides context for investors but does not introduce a specific new catalyst for Magnolia. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.58 from $0.64 and its Q2 2028 forecast to $0.55 from $0.56. The reductions could weigh on sentiment about Magnolia’s longer-term earnings trajectory, although Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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