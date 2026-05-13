Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for UHS

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.72. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services' current full-year earnings is $23.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services' Q4 2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UHS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $238.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $267.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.94.

Get UHS alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.45. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,262 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $318,812,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,281 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $7,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Key Stories Impacting Universal Health Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Health Services wasn't on the list.

While Universal Health Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here