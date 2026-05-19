Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Terex

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a report released on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex's FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.87%.Terex's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Terex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. Terex has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,442,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,798,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $149,363,000 after acquiring an additional 425,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $89,094,000 after acquiring an additional 727,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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