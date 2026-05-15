Zacks Research Comments on AMETEK's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for AMETEK's current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AME. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $231.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $243.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $225.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.86.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 522.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 143,536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 120,473 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 431.8% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,626,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Key AMETEK News

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 from $7.97, suggesting improving near-term earnings power. AMETEK stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 from $7.97, suggesting improving near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS to $8.47 from $8.42 and nudged Q4 2027 EPS up to $2.25 from $2.13, reinforcing a constructive longer-term outlook. AMETEK stock page

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS to $8.47 from $8.42 and nudged Q4 2027 EPS up to $2.25 from $2.13, reinforcing a constructive longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Additional upward revisions were made for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q1 2028 earnings, indicating analysts see steady earnings growth across multiple periods. AMETEK stock page

Additional upward revisions were made for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q1 2028 earnings, indicating analysts see steady earnings growth across multiple periods. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research still projects FY2028 EPS of $9.10, which was trimmed slightly from $9.14, but the change is modest and does not materially change the broader bullish earnings trend. AMETEK stock page

Zacks Research still projects FY2028 EPS of $9.10, which was trimmed slightly from $9.14, but the change is modest and does not materially change the broader bullish earnings trend. Neutral Sentiment: A separate Seeking Alpha piece highlighted AMETEK’s push to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, a strategic growth theme, but it is more of a longer-term business update than an immediate catalyst. Article

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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