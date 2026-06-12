Zacks Research Comments on Delek US's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DK. Weiss Ratings cut Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on DK

Delek US Trading Down 1.8%

DK stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business's 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $504,590.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,326.36. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $227,842.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $843,863.80. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 46,613 shares of company stock worth $2,136,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Converium Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $9,855,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Delek US by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,204 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,138,000 after acquiring an additional 458,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,346 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,406,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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