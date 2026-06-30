Zacks Research Comments on Delek US's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Delek US in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.08.

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Delek US Stock Up 7.8%

DK opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Delek US by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,774 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $390,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3,979.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $504,590.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,326.36. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $843,863.80. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 34,270 shares of company stock worth $1,571,218 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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