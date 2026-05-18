Zacks Research Comments on Hilltop's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilltop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilltop's current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 10.13%.The business had revenue of $300.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

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A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hilltop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Hilltop from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HTH

Hilltop Stock Down 0.0%

Hilltop stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.89. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hilltop's payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Rhodes R. Bobbitt sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 117,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,846. The trade was a 7.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,656. This trade represents a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,771 shares of company stock worth $10,314,603. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 623.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,846 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192,991 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc NYSE: HTH is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

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