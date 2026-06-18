Zacks Research Comments on NMI's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2028 earnings estimates for NMI in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for NMI's current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $183.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. NMI's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NMIH. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on NMI

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.84 on Thursday. NMI has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $58,896.60. Following the sale, the director owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 18,953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $707,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,515,600.85. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 187,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 62.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 368,840 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,288,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $164,437,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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