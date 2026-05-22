Zacks Research Comments on NMI's Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for NMI in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for NMI's current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI's FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $183.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. NMI's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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NMIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.40.

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NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.76 on Friday. NMI has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NMI by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NMI by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $779,346.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,128.35. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,616,085.40. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 97,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,103 in the last 90 days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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