Zacks Research Comments on Range Resources Q3 Earnings

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources' FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 26.09%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Range Resources's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

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RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on RRC

Range Resources Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of RRC stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.42. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,859.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 49.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Range Resources, including FY2026, Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, signaling a more favorable earnings outlook. Analyst Raises Price Target on Range Resources (RRC)

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Range Resources, including FY2026, Q3 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, signaling a more favorable earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, Zacks still has a mixed stance overall, with a Hold rating on Range Resources, which may limit enthusiasm. Zacks.com

Despite the upgrades, Zacks still has a mixed stance overall, with a rating on Range Resources, which may limit enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: One note lowered Q2 2026 EPS estimates and Zacks also downgraded Range Resources from Strong-Buy to Hold, which could weigh on sentiment. Zacks.com

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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