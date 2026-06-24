Zacks Research Estimates Palomar's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar's current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.83 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palomar from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Palomar from $186.00 to $159.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $278.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.79 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Palomar by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 10,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 638.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,570 shares of the company's stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 17.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,664,000 after buying an additional 138,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $400,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 332,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,079,058.32. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 1,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $249,136.94. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,501.78. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,081. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Palomar

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Palomar’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $9.87 from $8.99, signaling improved expected profitability.

Zacks Research raised Palomar’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $9.87 from $8.99, signaling improved expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up Q2 2026 EPS to $1.59 and Q2 2027 EPS to $2.03, suggesting modestly better near-term earnings outlook.

The firm also nudged up Q2 2026 EPS to $1.59 and Q2 2027 EPS to $2.03, suggesting modestly better near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article included Palomar among P&C insurers expected to stay resilient during the 2026 hurricane season, which may reinforce confidence in the company’s risk profile. Article title

A Zacks article included Palomar among P&C insurers expected to stay resilient during the 2026 hurricane season, which may reinforce confidence in the company’s risk profile. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, indicating no major change in overall stance despite the estimate revisions.

Zacks Research maintained a rating, indicating no major change in overall stance despite the estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Some longer-dated estimates were only slightly changed, including a small Q4 2026 increase and a modest Q1 2028 reduction, which likely won’t move the stock much on their own.

Some longer-dated estimates were only slightly changed, including a small Q4 2026 increase and a modest Q1 2028 reduction, which likely won’t move the stock much on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $2.63 from $2.84, and also lowered FY2027 and FY2028 forecasts, which could temper enthusiasm for Palomar’s longer-term earnings trajectory.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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